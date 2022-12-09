Razer’s fantastic DeathAdder gaming mouse is just $18

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming gear, you best strap in, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Razer DeathAdder v2 mini wired gaming mouse for just $18, which is a whopping 64% off. We’re big fans of Razer’s DeathAdder mice over here at PCWorld, so this deal is really exciting. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the specs and features.

The DeathAdder has six programmable buttons, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a 8,500 DPI optical sensor. The mouse uses light beam actuation, which means it should register button presses at the speed of light. It also weighs just 62 grams, which is super lightweight. It’s the perfect size for smaller hands.

This is a killer deal. Act now before it’s gone.

Get the Razer DeathAdder v2 mini gaming mouse for $18 at Amazon