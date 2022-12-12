Home / PCs & Components
Deal

SK Hynix’s Gold P31, one of our favorite SSDs, is a whopping 52% off

This is a killer deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
SK Hynix Gold SSD
SK Hynix

If you’re on the hunt for a ton of storage, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the SK Hynix Gold P31 (1TB) PCIe NVMe SSD for $79.64, which is a savings of $87.35. Yes, you’re saving more than you spend on a fantastic drive.

In our review of this SSD, we gave it four and a half stars out of five and an Editor’s Choice award. We absolutely loved the excellent everyday performance and the eco-friendly packaging. According to the reviewer, “The SK Hynix Gold P31 offers top-tier performance for a surprisingly affordable price.” And now it’s over half off!

The SK Hynix Gold P31 has sequential read speeds up to 3,500 megabytes-per-second and write speeds up to 3,200 MB/s. Our tests yielded similar results with sequential reads at 3,521 MB/s and sequential writes at 3,457 MB/s. You can easily install this SSD across a number of difference devices. However, it’s not compatible with the PS5. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

This is an awesome drive with loads of storage. Don’t miss out.

See the SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe SSD for $79.64 at Amazon

