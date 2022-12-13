Deal alert: This all-AMD ROG gaming laptop will smash RTX 3060 notebooks

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful midrange gaming laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,099.99. That’s a savings of $600 for a notebook that will utterly demolish the RTX 3060-powered offerings usually found in this price range, thanks to the high-end Radeon GPU inside. This laptop has a vapor chamber, which dissipates heat faster, and an RGB backlit keyboard. The hardware is impressive, too. Let’s get into it.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This machine has more than enough oomph to run most games on high or ultra graphics settings even with its fast, pixel-packed screen. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. That means you can expect luscious visuals as well as crisp images.

This is a fantastic deal that unlocks much more gaming performance than you usually find in this price range. Act fast.

Get the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,099.99 at Best Buy