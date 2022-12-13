Opera’s new Lucid Mode makes older video look like new

Opera today has added Lucid Mode to its browser—an automatic feature that will sharpen and clarify older video on a variety of sites.

Opera didn’t say what version of its desktop browser Lucid would be added to, but you’ll be sure to get it if you keep Opera up to date.

When users open a video, on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, a floating button will appear on the video, Opera said in a statement. “Once turned on, Lucid Mode will add sharpness and clarity so that content can be enjoyed as it was meant to be—in comfort and relaxation, without the hassle or stress of poor quality impeding the experience,” it said.

Opera didn’t say exactly how it would apply the video updates—whether they browser would improve the video as it played through the browser app itself, or if Opera was adding server-side improvements like a VPN. In any case, Opera believes that users will benefit from being able to see older videos in a brighter, clearer format.

Opera has added innovations in the past, like an integrated VPN. Company executives say they treat the browser like a “super app,” providing more enhancements than just surfing the web. It’s just one of the reasons we suggest that you may want to quit Google Chrome and switch to using Opera instead.

You can have a look at Opera’s new Lucid Mode, below.