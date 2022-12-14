Pick up Razer’s Basilisk wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for 59% off

If you’re on the hunt for a fast gaming mouse this holiday season, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for $67.99, which is a savings of $102. This is an excellent value, especially with the included charging dock. Let’s get right into the specs and features then.

The Basilisk has a maximum sensitivity of 20,000 and 11 programmable buttons. The 20,000 DPI is exceptionally fast and responsive, so you may want to work up to that number over a period of time, or—more likely—settle on a lower setting. That said, the Basilisk is incredibly sensitive, making it a great option for FPS games where every second counts, while the abundant programmable buttons will shine in more complex games likes MMOs. The only downside to this mouse is that it’s designed for right-handed gamers. When it comes to gaming mice, we tend to prefer a more inclusive ambidextrous design. Nitpicks aside, this is a killer deal. Don’t miss out.

