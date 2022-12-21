The gift for you: a mobile plan that’s less than $100 for the entire year

When it comes to your mobile network, you have more options today than ever. You no longer have to settle for an annoying, unbreakable contract with a major provider. When you switch to Boost Mobile’s expanded data network, you’ll get everything you want from a wireless carrier for a fraction of the price, which is frankly a great gift to give yourself after a hectic holiday season. With a Boost Mobile Prepaid Plan, you’ll get unlimited talk and text, 2GB of LTE data, and a free SIM for 12 months for less than $100 through December 30.

Boost Mobile Prepaid Plans have no annual service contract and offer 99% nationwide coverage. You’ll get a mobile hotspot with your plan without changing your phone. (Most unlocked GSM phones will support Boost Mobile.) Best of all, everything is paid upfront, so there are no credit checks, no monthly bills, and no surprise fees or roaming charges.

Lock in a year of phone service for a fraction of the regular price. For a limited time, you can get a Boost Mobile Prepaid Plan for 51% off $194 at just $95, no coupon needed.

Boost Mobile Prepaid Plan: Unlimited Talk & Text, 2GB LTE Data + Free SIM (12 Months) – $95

See Deal

Prices subject to change.