This colorful $30 Logitech gaming mouse is a perfect stocking stuffer

Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
I’m not sure about you, but I love a good mouse that performs well and looks good. The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse ticks all of those boxes and then some. Amazon’s currently selling the peripheral for just $29.99, which is 40 percent off of the original price. The mint green and lavender purple color scheme may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s definitely eye-catching.

The Logitech G305, which is rocking an advanced HERO sensor, has a maximum sensitivity of 12,000 DPI, a 1ms report rate, and six programmable buttons. It’s a good option for first person shooter games, as it’s both fast and responsive. Logitech claims that it can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If that number holds true, then that’s pretty darn impressive. This peripheral is also lightweight at 99 grams, the perfect size for a holiday stocking.

This is a fantastic deal. You better nab it now before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

