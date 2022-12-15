This colorful $30 Logitech gaming mouse is a perfect stocking stuffer

I’m not sure about you, but I love a good mouse that performs well and looks good. The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse ticks all of those boxes and then some. Amazon’s currently selling the peripheral for just $29.99, which is 40 percent off of the original price. The mint green and lavender purple color scheme may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s definitely eye-catching.

The Logitech G305, which is rocking an advanced HERO sensor, has a maximum sensitivity of 12,000 DPI, a 1ms report rate, and six programmable buttons. It’s a good option for first person shooter games, as it’s both fast and responsive. Logitech claims that it can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If that number holds true, then that’s pretty darn impressive. This peripheral is also lightweight at 99 grams, the perfect size for a holiday stocking.

This is a fantastic deal. You better nab it now before it’s gone.

Get the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for $29.99 at Amazon