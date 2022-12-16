The Full Nerd talks PC gaming history with AMD, Microsoft, and Falcon Northwest

In this special episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung talks old school PC gaming with Kelt Reeves of Falcon Northwest, Frank Azor of AMD and Larry Hyrb aka “Major Nelson” of Microsoft.

If you still wax poetic for the sound of a POST beep and can remember setting DIP switches to install hardware, you’ll enjoy this walk down memory lane as Gordon talks with three stalwarts of gaming about their first games, their first computers, and the journey PC gaming (and gaming in general) has taken to get where it is today. It’s a tremendously fun chat that scratches all the nostalgic itches you’d hope for.

