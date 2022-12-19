Save $40 on this luxurious Razer mechanical gaming keyboard

When it comes to gaming, switching to a mechanical keyboard makes a world of difference. I made the switch about a year ago and I’ll never look back. From the pleasant click-clack sound of the keys to the colorful RGB lighting, it’s a lot of fun to use, especially when I’m gaming or writing. If you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard, then you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the luxurious Razer Huntsman V2 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for $159.99, which saves you $40. This keyboard has a lot to offer.

The Razer Huntsman V2 has red linear switches, RGB lighting, and dedicated multimedia keys. According to Razer, the red linear switch has an actuation point of 1.2mm. That means you don’t have to apply much force for a key stroke to register. The reviewers on Best Buy also claim that this keyboard is relatively silent, which is great news if you’re not a big fan of clicky switches.

This is a fantastic deal, but you better act now, as the holidays will be here and gone before you know it.

Get the Razer Huntsman V2 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for $159.99