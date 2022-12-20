Lenovo’s awesome ThinkPad X1 laptops are going green in 2023

When it comes to laptops, Lenovo ThinkPads are known for their marshmallow soft keyboards and top-notch security features. However, in the coming year, the laptop manufacturer is planning for a more sustainable future with eco-friendly ThinkPad X1 laptops. Not only do these notebooks have the latest hardware, but they’re also made of recycled materials. This is the first time in 30 years (!!!) the ThinkPad line has gone green.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Lenovo

The ThinkPad Carbon line of laptops has long been well received here at PCWorld. In our review of the Gen 9, in which we gave it four and a half stars plus an Editor’s Choice award, we loved the spacious display and the superb keyboard. The Gen 11 takes much of the same design cues as the Gen 9. However, according to Lenovo, the latest iteration is made with recycled magnesium. There’s 90 percent of it in the palm rest and 55 percent in the bottom cover. While the sustainability angle is no doubt exciting, let’s peek under the hood and check out the hardware.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 will have the latest Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 14-inch OLED display will have a resolution of 2880×1800 and, Lenovo claims, a maximum brightness level of 400 nits. The connectivity options are two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI, and one 3.5mm audio jack. It’ll also weigh about two and a half pounds, making it a capable traveling companion. On paper, that sounds like a near-perfect (if pricey) work companion.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 will become available in April 2023 with a starting price of $1,729.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3

Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 is another laptop we’re thrilled to bits about. Traditionally, the Nano line of laptops are known for their lightweight form factors. The newest featherlight model weighs just a little over two pounds making it incredibly travel-friendly. Like the Carbon X1 Gen 11, the Nano contains 90 percent of recycled magnesium in the palm rests and 55 percent of recycled aluminum in the bottom cover. Even the retail packaging the X1 laptops come in consists of 100 percent bamboo and sugarcane fiber. The specs are nothing to sneeze at, either.

The ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 will have the latest Intel Core processors (up to i7), Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 13-inch display will feature a resolution of up to 2560×1440 and a touch-enabled option. Lenovo claims the maximum brightness level is up to 450 nits. If that number holds true, then you’re in for a rather lovely picture. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI, and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The Nano Gen 3 will become available in April 2023 with a starting price of $1,649.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Lenovo

Generally speaking, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptops are great for work and travel because of their convertible form factor. In our review of the Gen 7, we liked the keyboard and rugged chassis as well as the speakers and webcam. The latest model is made of recycled materials and has some impressive hardware, too.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will have the latest Intel Core processors, Intel Iris X graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 14-inch display will have a resolution of up to 3840×2160 as well as a touch option. For ports, you’re getting two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI, and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will be available in April 2023 with a starting price of $1,859.