This stunning 4K Gigabyte monitor is vibrant, fast, and $200 off

There’s nothing quite like playing a fast-paced game or watching an epic movie on a 4K monitor. The colors are vibrant and details are super crisp. If you’re looking to pick one up this holiday season, we’ve got an excellent deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Gigabyte M28U 4K monitor for $449.99. That’s a savings of $200. The specs are pretty darn impressive, too.

The 28-inch Gigabyte M28U has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a response time of 1ms. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync technology, which synchronizes your display and graphics card for maximum smoothness. Basically, this thing is designed for playing games, watching flicks, or editing video. The picture should be lovely and the high refresh rate is ideal for FPS gaming. Connectivity options include two HDMI, one DisplayPort, three USB-A, one USB-C, and one USB-B.

This is quite a steal. If you’re ready to bask in an abundance of ultra-fast pixels, this monitor is definitely worth considering.

Get the Gigabyte M28U monitor for $449.99 at Best Buy