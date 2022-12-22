The 10 best deals from the Steam Winter Sale

[to the tune of Let it Snow by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne]



Oh the weather outside is chilling,

but the deals on Steam are thrilling.

If you don’t want the same old same,

buy a game, buy a game, buy a game!

Shooters, role-playing and roguelikes,

maybe even a sim for spaceflight,

for the best prices just refrain,

buy a game, buy a game, buy a game!

When you finally click checkout, you’ll be shocked at the savings and deals.

So head over and check it out, and fill up your cart with the steals.

Steam’s Winter Sale starts forthwith,

And it ends on January 5th.

Save a bundle and stake your claim,

buy a game, buy a game, buy a game!

The Steam Winter Sale is here. You know how this goes. It’s the biggest sale of the year, with the deepest discounts on games new and old. We’ve picked out a dozen of our favorites that have deep discounts. Here they are, in no particular order:

God of War: $49.99 $29.99

Code Vein: $59.99 $8.99

Deep Rock Galactic: $29.99 $9.90

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49.99 $34.99

Spider-Man Remastered: $59.99 $44.99

Days Gone: $49.99 $16.49

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord: $49.99 $34.99

Orcs Must Die 3: $29.99 $7.49

Just Cause 4 Reloaded: $62.95 $7.87

Hunt: Showdown: $39.99 $15.99

If Steam isn’t your platform of choice, the same games are often given the same discounts on the Epic Games Store and GoG.com. And while you’re here, check out the best PC games of 2022 that don’t need a graphics card. Almost all of them are on sale!