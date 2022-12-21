Sorry, tinkerers: The Raspberry Pi 5 isn’t launching in 2023

If you’re involved in the tech space at all, you’ve probably heard about the Raspberry Pi, an itty-bitty $35 micro-computer that runs Linux. Makers swear by the versatile mini-PC and its project-friendly hardware features, or you can even hook it up to a monitor or TV and use it as a personal computer. It’s a fantastic way to beef up your programming or tinkering skills. It’s affordable, too. Although global supply chain issues have directly impacted the production of this single-board computer, and we won’t be getting a new Raspberry Pi 5 in 2023, there’s also a glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel.

In a blog post by Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton, the company set aside a little over 100,000 units for single-unit sales this holiday season. Upton recommends that you buy from approved resellers and to use tools like rpilocator to check when new stock arrives. They also expect stock to return to “pre-pandemic levels” in the second half of 2023. Things are starting to look up, yeah? That said, there’s been a price increase on certain models.

The cost of the Raspberry Pi Zero increased from $5 to $10 and the Zero W from $10 to $15. This is a direct hit from the global supply chain crisis. However, the company expects to return to “volume availability” in 2023, which means you’ll be able to buy as many as you want at that time. While things are definitely improving, Raspberry Pi will be in recovery mode for some time, so don’t expect any new releases anytime soon—as Tom’s Hardware reports, Upton recently said flat-out “Don’t expect a Pi 5 next year.”