Deal alert! This $700 Asus laptop has a stunning OLED display

When it comes to picture quality, OLED displays are truly the bees knees. The high brightness and contrast as well as fast response times just can’t be beat. If you’ve been on the hunt for a laptop with an OLED display, you’re in luck, as we came across an awesome deal today. Newegg’s currently selling the Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED laptop for $699.99, which is a savings of $400. That’s a phenomenal price for a laptop with an OLED display.

The VivoBook has an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomp to power through most day-to-day tasks like checking e-mail, browsing the web, watching Netflix, and so on. The 14.5-inch OLED display has a resolution of 2880×1800, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In other words, the picture should be both vivid and crisp. The taller 16:10 aspect ratio is nice as well, especially for productivity tasks. Asus also claims it has a maximum brightness level of 550 nits, which is wild.

This is a superb deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED laptop for $699.99 at Newegg