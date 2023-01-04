HyperX’s adorable personalized keycaps make your PC glamorous

HyperX, HP’s gaming peripherals team, announced the HX3D program ahead of CES. In a nutshell, this program is set to produce 3D-printed custom upgrades for gaming peripherals like keyboards and headsets. According to HP, the company will showcase these personalized keyboards, headsets, and mice at CES. The upgrades will become available to buyers in the coming months. HyperX also intends to collaborate with esports teams, influencers, game developers, and so on. Sounds pretty cool, right?

HyperX 3D personalization video

Basically, HyperX wants to dress up your gaming gear. From colorful keycaps to unique collectibles, the video above illustrates the kind of 3D-printed upgrades you can expect from the HX3D program. I could definitely see Twitch streamers decking out their gear for live streams. My husband digs this sort of thing too, as he regularly 3D prints parts for his Warhammer 40K collection. Is it cool? Absolutely. Is it necessary? Well, that’s up for debate. I enjoy stuff like this, but I’m probably in the minority here.

HyperX Cozy Cat keycap

HP

I’m not sure about you, but adorable keycaps make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. While some folks may balk and say they’re pointless or they’re all fluff and no substance, I find myself often enjoying the little pleasures in life, and HyperX’s limited edition Cozy Cat keycap is, quite literally, a little pleasure. The Cozy Cat keycap (pictured above), which was designed by the HyperX team, will be the first 3D-printed peripheral upgrade to emerge from the HX3D program and it’s positively wonderful.

The Cozy Cat keycap will become available in January 2023. It’ll cost a lofty $19.99.