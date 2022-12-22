This luxurious RTX 3070 Ti Gigabyte laptop for 57% off is a jaw-dropping bargain

My jaw fell to the floor when I came across this laptop deal this morning. Ebay’s currently selling the Gigabyte Aero for $1,099.99, which is a whopping $1,449.01 off. The silver finish on the exterior gives it a clean, modern look. The 4K AMOLED display is to die for as well. Underneath the hood, however, it’s packing some serious heat—including an RTX 3070 Ti that’s not full two tiers more powerful than the RTX 3060 laptops you normally find in this price range.

The Gigabyte Aero features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, a ferocious Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. That’s a massive amount of power, so you should be able to play most games on high or ultra graphics. The Aero would make a solid content creation laptop as well, given the powerful specs. The 16-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3840×2400, which is mega impressive. The screen should produce images that are bright, colorful, and crisp.

As of this writing, 950 units have already been sold, so you better act fast. We don’t see deals like this very often.

Get the Gigabyte Aero laptop for $1,099.99 at eBay