The Full Nerd ep 241: 2023 tech predictions and eating our words

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wrap up the year with the holiday tradition of eating our own words.

Journalists make predictions all the time, and normally there’s no consequences for being flat-out wrong. That’s not the case with the Full Nerd crew, who put their predictions where their mouths are—literally. How accurate was the crew? Well, TFN predicted the chip shortage would get better in the second half of 2022, Intel would finally ship its Arc graphics, chiplet GPUs were inbound, and people would be pleased with “pricing and availability.” The crew also predicted that higher MSRP GPU sales are “here to stay” and that Cyberpunk 2077 would get good after a disastrous launch—all guesses that proved true.

Does it sound like the Full Nerd crew went full on Nerdstramus? We didn’t. For all the hits, there’s plenty of misses—and we’re forced to literally eat our own wrong words in punishing ways to atone for our misfires. To find out the hits and the misses, you’ll have to watch the full show below. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 241 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

