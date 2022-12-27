Home
Get this ingenious color sensor for 40 percent off

By DealPost Team
Nix Mini
They say inspiration can come from anywhere, and that’s especially true with the Nix Mini Color Sensor. It’s essentially a real-world eyedropper tool, and with this remarkable little device in your pocket, whenever you see a color out in the world that you like, you can identify it immediately.

The Nix Mini is a sophisticated piece of engineering that can identify any color on any surface with a simple scan. When paired with the Nix Digital and Nix Paints apps, you can match scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams, as well as to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB codes.

The solid-state technology makes Nix Mini extra durable while the design blocks out all ambient light while providing its own calibrated light source for accurate readings passed over Bluetooth. It’s a perfect tool for artists, designers, and other creatives.

Find out why Mashable writes, “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.” For a limited time, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor for just $59, down from $99.

 

