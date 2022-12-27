Get this ingenious color sensor for 40 percent off

They say inspiration can come from anywhere, and that’s especially true with the Nix Mini Color Sensor. It’s essentially a real-world eyedropper tool, and with this remarkable little device in your pocket, whenever you see a color out in the world that you like, you can identify it immediately.

The Nix Mini is a sophisticated piece of engineering that can identify any color on any surface with a simple scan. When paired with the Nix Digital and Nix Paints apps, you can match scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams, as well as to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB codes.

The solid-state technology makes Nix Mini extra durable while the design blocks out all ambient light while providing its own calibrated light source for accurate readings passed over Bluetooth. It’s a perfect tool for artists, designers, and other creatives.

Find out why Mashable writes, “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.” For a limited time, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor for just $59, down from $99.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $59

