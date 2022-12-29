Love games? Learn more in a similar way with a lifetime of Headway, now 80% off.

It’s one thing to read a lot, it’s another to retain what you read. Most of us are a long time removed from school days when we were in better learning environments. That’s why the Headway app’s bite-sized learning approach is so useful.

This book summary app goes beyond getting you through your reading list; it helps improve learning habits. With personalized methods, Headway gives you key ideas and insights from nonfiction bestsellers summarized into 15-minute reads to help you internalize lessons in brief sessions. Rather watch or listen to lessons? No problem. Of course, you won’t get the full content of any books, but this is a great way to familiarize yourself with concepts and decide what to dive deeper on.

You can also access collections for specific goals — like building a business or improving your health — with thousands of actionable insights and tips. Plus, the entire process is gamified to keep you coming back for more.

Headway has more than 15 million users and earned 4.5/5 stars on the App Store plus 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store. Get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, now on sale for 80% off $299 at just $59.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $59

