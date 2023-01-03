Upgrade your cloud storage this year at a special discount

It’s that time of the year when we’re auditing everything in our lives, wondering if it’s time to make changes. This year, you should stay the same you, but if you’re looking for improved cloud storage, you won’t find a better deal than this one. Now through 1/9 at 11:59 PM Pacific, you can get a lifetime 10TB backup plan of Degoo Premium for just $79.99 — further reduced from the Shop’s typical $199.99 price.

Degoo is AI-based cloud storage that provides more space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. You’ll have 10TB of space secured with 256-bit AES encryption that’s easy to manage and access from all of your devices. Files are replicated when you upload them for extra security and it’s easy to share files whenever you need to via email, link, or your preferred messaging app.

We could all use better cloud storage, so take advantage of this deal on a lifetime 10TB backup plan of Degoo Premium for just $79 before 1/9.

Prices subject to change.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan – $199.99

See Deal