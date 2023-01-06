New year, special deal on the TruGolf simulator

You might be thinking about some resolutions to take a “New Year, New Me” approach to 2023 but we at PCWorld think you should be the same person you’ve always been! But if you want to work on your golf game in the offseason, well, we can’t blame you.

You can get some help during our New Year’s sale. Now through 1/9 at 11:59 PM Pacific, you can grab the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for 28% off at just $179.

The TruGolf Mini pairs with E6 CONNECT software, giving you swing analytics, full course play, practice ranges, games, and more. With every swing, the TruGolf Mini sensor analyzes four critical swing characteristics and displays swing data, giving you a better understanding of your swing so you can work on your game. There are skills challenges and mini-games to hone specific skills and 3D-rendered versions of 97 world famous golf courses so you can play with friends and family at home.

Give your golf game a bump this year! If you order by 1/9 at 11:59 PM Pacific, you can get TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for 28% off $249 at just $179.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator – $229.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.