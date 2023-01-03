Home / Accessories
Save 39% on this wireless Cooler Master mechanical keyboard

The aesthetic is absolutely lovely.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Cooler Master mechanical keyboard
Cooler Master

When I was hunting for juicy deals in the wee hours of the morning, this stark white mechanical keyboard stopped me in my tracks. The minimalist aesthetic is clean, modern, and just plain drop-dead gorgeous. If you’re looking to add a more modern flair to your workspace, then you should check out the Cooler Master SK622 wireless mechanical keyboard. Amazon’s currently selling it for $76.29, which is a savings of $48.70 or 39% off.

This keyboard features a 60% layout, low profile blue switches, and customizable RGB lighting. The 60% layout means that it’s a smaller keyboard and is more portable and lightweight as a result. The blue switches should deliver a satisfying clickity-clack typing experience. It also connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with MacOS and Windows. This is a killer deal, so don’t miss out.

Get the Cooler Master SK622 mechanical keyboard for $76.29 at Amazon

Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

