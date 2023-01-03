Save 39% on this wireless Cooler Master mechanical keyboard

When I was hunting for juicy deals in the wee hours of the morning, this stark white mechanical keyboard stopped me in my tracks. The minimalist aesthetic is clean, modern, and just plain drop-dead gorgeous. If you’re looking to add a more modern flair to your workspace, then you should check out the Cooler Master SK622 wireless mechanical keyboard. Amazon’s currently selling it for $76.29, which is a savings of $48.70 or 39% off.

This keyboard features a 60% layout, low profile blue switches, and customizable RGB lighting. The 60% layout means that it’s a smaller keyboard and is more portable and lightweight as a result. The blue switches should deliver a satisfying clickity-clack typing experience. It also connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with MacOS and Windows. This is a killer deal, so don’t miss out.

