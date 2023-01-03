Nvidia’s RTX Video Super Resolution upscales web videos to crisp 4K

If top-notch video quality is massively important to you, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got some cool news to share with you today. Today, Nvidia announced a new AI upscaling tool at the CES 2023 GeForce Beyond stream. It’s called the RTX Video Super Resolution and it’s designed to upscale 1080p videos to 4K on Chrome and Edge browsers. However, it only works on computers with RTX-40 series and RTX-30 series GPUs. To see a side-by-side comparison of the tool in action, check out the video below.

As you can see in the video, the RTX Video Super Resolution tool cleans up any jagged bits, using the AI power of the tensor cores embedded in modern GeForce GPUs. It does this by removing blocky compression artifacts, which are large pixel blocks that cause distortion. It gives the input a good scrub down and then makes it bigger. The idea is to improve video quality on larger displays and make binging your favorite shows more pleasant to look at. However, this tool has zero impact on the games you play. It only affects the videos you stream from your browser. For games, you’ll need to use DLSS (in titles that support it).

Right now, the only upscaling option appears to be 1080p to 4K. I’m not sure about you, but I’m pretty darn excited, as I’m the kind of person that regularly streams video from my PC. The bump in video quality is a huge plus, especially in my household. Nvidia’s AI tool will become available this February. To see all the cool new hardware Nvidia revealed at CES 2023, including the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the first-ever RTX 4090 laptops, head right on over here.