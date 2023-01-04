Save $100 on Razer’s opulent Basilisk gaming mouse and charging dock

A good mouse can make a world of difference, especially if you’re a gamer. If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for $69.99, which is a savings of $100. This peripheral is compatible with both MacOS and Windows. However, it’s designed for right-handed gamers only.

The Basilisk has 11 programmable buttons and a maximum sensitivity of 20,000 DPI. It’s a great pick for first-person-shooter games due to its maximum sensitivity. When every second matters, you definitely want to go with a mouse that can keep up with the fast-paced nature of an FPS game. The bountiful buttons make setting up macros in more complex games a breeze, too. The included charging dock really bumps up to the overall value as well. According to reviewers on Best Buy, the mouse is really comfortable to use. Ergonomics and personal comfort are important, especially during those long gaming sessions.

This is a fantastic deal. Act now before it vanishes forever.

