The impossibly thin LG Gram UltraSlim laptop pushes new boundaries

LG unveiled the LG Gram UltraSlim laptop at CES and, boy, did it make a crater-sized impression on me. The 15.6-inch laptop weighs a jaw dropping 2.2 pounds. As for the width, it measures a mindblowing 0.43 inches, which is about as thin as a cell phone. However, according to this article on LaptopMag, the port side is a bit thicker at 0.49 inches. LG laptops are generally known for being both portable and powerful, but this is plain ridiculous and I mean that in the best way possible. Don’t let the featherlight chassis fool you, though. It’s packing some heat underneath the hood.

The LG Gram UltraSlim comes with an Intel Core 13th-gen Raptor Lake chip, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch OLED display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and, according to LG, a maximum brightness of 400 nits. If that brightness number holds true, then you’re in for a truly vibrant picture. This machine also has MIL-810H military certifications, which means it should be able to withstand bumps and minor falls. Just don’t go throwing this thing around all willy-nilly. The hardware inside is indeed fragile.

I love tech that pushes design boundaries and the Gram UltraSlim certainly does just that. I’m unable to unearth any availability or pricing information at this time, as I’m not physically at CES in Las Vegas, but I reached out to LG for this information and will update this article accordingly.