See CyberPower’s insane ‘breathing’ Kinetic PC case with your own eyes

Last year at CES, CyberPower’s Kinetic Series PC turned heads with a front panel full of mechanical wizardry. At first glance, the case looked as if it were breathing—its geometric vents automatically opened and closed, rippling with the same kind of futuristic sci-fi vibe you’d find in a movie.

At the time, CyberPower estimated that the case would become available in fall of 2022, but that reality never materialized. Now the Kinetic 360V has appeared once again at CES 2023, with renewed promises of its coming launch. It’s so unique and fascinating we had to see it again.

As you’ll see in our video from the show, this time around we get more of the practical details about how the case works—a promising sign, as it means that such everyday matters are settled. (But really, you should watch to also take another gander at how those ports open and close in response to system temps. It’s just so neat.)

Plans for cost sound similar to last year—the case will run under $250. As for availability, you’ll be able to configure a pre-built system from CyberPower with the Kinetic 360V starting in the second quarter of 2023.

As cool CES cases go, this one ranks right up there with the iBuyPower Snowblind. Do you need a case like this for good airflow? Heck no. Is it totally understandable that you would want one anyway? Heck yes. And if all goes as expected, we can all put our hands on one in just a few months. Yaaaasss.