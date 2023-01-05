This blistering 360Hz Asus ROG gaming monitor used to be $799. Now it’s $299

Calling all gamers! If you’re on the hunt for a gaming monitor with a ridiculously high refresh rate, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR gaming monitor for $299.99, which is a savings of $99.01 and welllllllllll below the $799 this monitor debuted at when it launched in 2021. Not only does it have a 360Hz refresh rate, but it’s also VESA wall mountable and offers a diverse selection of ports.

The 24.5-inch IPS ROG Swift has a refresh rate of 360Hz, a resolution of 1920×1080, a response time of 1ms, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. That means you can expect impossibly smooth visuals as well as a vivid picture. Our executive editor Brad Chacos tested this very panel when it came out and said that “the almost tactile smoothness of a 360Hz refresh rate can’t be overstated. From games to mousing around the desktop, everything runs like butter, and Asus’s hardware and software polish is top-notch…This thing rocks.”

For connectivity options, it has one HDMI, one DC-IN, one DIsplayPort V1.4, two USB 3.0, one Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer-compatible USB port, and one headphone jack. Essentially, the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer port measures how quickly your display refreshes after a mouse click so you can optimize your hardware setup. It’s handy for the sorts of folks who are in the market for a 360Hz panel to begin with. The display also comes with a deck mount kit, which allows you to clamp the monitor to the edge of your desk.

This is a fantastic monitor for competitive gaming, and one that we highly recommend and use in real life. Ours cost hundreds more at the time however. If you’re into competitive gaming, don’t miss out on this killer deal.

