This Gigabyte gaming laptop is fast, sleek, and $260 off

If you’re looking to save some moolah on a midrange gaming machine, then we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Gigabyte G5 KE gaming laptop for $938.93, which is a savings of $260.07. Not only is the aesthetic subtle and sophisticated, but it’s also packing some powerful hardware.

The Gigabyte G5 KE comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In other words, this rig should be able to run most games on medium to high settings. The 15.6-inch 1080p display is spacious with a refresh rate of 144Hz, so visuals should be plenty sharp. The connectivity options are pretty diverse, too.

This thing is rocking one HDMI, one USB 2.0, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one Thunderbolt 4, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, one audio in/out, one RJ-45, and one MicroSD card reader. That’s a lot of connectivity right there, which is perfect for those times when you want to hook up to an external monitor or mouse.

You better act fast, as we don’t expect this deal to last much longer.

Get the Gigabyte G5 KE for $938.93 at Amazon