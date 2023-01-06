Asus’ new Chromebook does cloud gaming right

I’m not sure about you, but I’m a big fan of Chromebooks. Sometimes all you need is a no-frills machine and most Chromebooks capably deliver on that front. However, with each passing day, we’re seeing them evolve and become more than just no-frills machines.

Enter the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX43 Flip. Announced this year at CES, it’s one of the few gaming Chromebooks out there in the universe and I’m so here for it. Not only can you play cloud-based games on this machine, but the screen also swings around 360-degrees, which means you can use it like a tablet. It’s versatile as heck. Let’s dive right into the details.

Asus

The top-tier model will feature an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, an Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s a surprising amount of power. Given the hardware, it should deliver peppy performance. The 14-inch display is nice, too. It has a resolution of 1920×1200, an aspect ratio of 16:10 (so much screen), and a refresh rate of 144Hz. That means visuals should be buttery smooth. The display is also touch-enabled and Asus includes a pen with the purchase. The design is rather dazzling, too. The all-white chassis is beautiful and luxurious, and the orange WASD keys and RGB lighting really give it that gamer look.

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip will be available to buy in the first quarter of 2023. No word on pricing yet, though. But when the Chromebook does become available, Asus will be bundling a SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse with it. That’s a nice value add!