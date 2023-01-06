InWin’s radical Mod Free PC case can shrink and grow with your build

One of the core concepts of modern PC building is modularity. As long as you do a little research, you can be fairly certain that you can swap out compatible parts more or less forever. Case maker InWin is extending that idea to the design of the PC case itself, right down to the bones. PCWorld contributor Keith May has a breakdown of the new Mod Free system, live from CES 2023.

At the core of the Mod Free design is a frame that comes in standard ATX and Mini-ITX sizes. It looks pretty familiar if you’ve ever seen a “test bench” setup with no exterior panels. The difference is that these frames interlock together: you can add a front chamber to the ATX size for cooling, or a rear chamber to add space for an array of storage drives.

Modular sections for more parts can be added on or removed without tools in seconds — you can even chain multiple “core” modules together to create multi-system arrays. Once your modular frame is in place and your parts are installed, you can add on the exterior panels, which come in translucent acrylic, tempered glass, or cooling-friendly mesh on the concept device. It’s easy enough to print your own custom design on the panels with an industrial printer.

At the moment InWin isn’t talking release date or pricing, but it’s easy to see that this will be a popular option for builders who want absolutely no limits on customization. For more live reporting from CES, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube.