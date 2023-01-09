We benchmarked Intel’s Core i9-13980HX. It blows away Apple’s M1 Max

What do you value more? New laptop CPU benchmarks or a look at some of the laptops they’ll be built into? At CES, MSI offered both.

At CES, Intel debuted its 13th-gen Core chips for laptops, code-named Raptor Lake, including the powerhouse Core i9-13980HX. We always know a little about how new Intel chips will perform, complements of Intel: about 12 percent faster in gaming, for example. But live benchmarks usually have to wait for actual shipping laptops to hit our test bench. Not this year.

MSI showed us both the Titan GT77 HX — with Intel’s top-of-the-line Core i9-13980HX processor inside — as well as the Raider GE78 HX in the company’s booth at CES 2023. The company was gracious enough to let us show off two benchmarks: CrystalDiskMark, which measures the actually performance of the PCI Express 5 SSD inside of it, and then Cinebench, which allowed us to take the first look at exactly how fast Intel’s latest mobile processors run. How fast is it? You’ll have to watch to find out, but spoiler alert: It blows away Apple’s latest processor by a ton.

Check out our video below for more:

MSI also allowed us to explore the other laptops it will be shipping in 2023. If you grew up in the 1980s as Gordon did, you’ll certainly appreciate the Lite Brite LEDs that MSI is building into the front of its laptops. You’ll have to check out the Raider GE78 HX, the Raider GE68 HX, and then the “gaming laptops that do not look like gaming laptops:” the Stealth 16 Studio, Stealth 14, and the Cyborg 14. MSI has gone all out with translucent chassis and some unique badging options, and our video shows them all off. We have prices, ship dates, specs and more.

For even more CES coverage, check out our roundup of the best laptops of CES 2023. And be sure to subscribe to PCWorld’s YouTube channel for even more must-see videos!