ASRock’s eye-catching new motherboard bristles with 23 (!!!) USB ports

There’s no such thing as too many ports on a desktop computer. ASRock seems to be embracing that philosophy, because its latest motherboard has more than any we’ve ever seen. The z790 LiveMixer (what?) includes 23 USB ports — you can count every one of them in Keith May’s live CES coverage in your latest YouTube video.

The board is an attention-grabber even before you see the rear panel, thanks to a purple graffiti-inspired paint job plastered across its various shields and heatsinks. (The AMD B550 version will be orange, by the way.) But take a look at the back, and you’ll see two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports (a third one is on the front), two USB Gen2 Type-A, four USB 3.2 Gen1 (and another four on the front), and a total of TEN USB 2.0 ports (six rear, four front).

“But wait,” I hear you cry, somehow, through the internet, honestly it’s kind of creepy, “23 USB ports isn’t enough to make me put my hard-earned money down!” Okay skinflint, what about an eDP port and included braided cable, so you can plug in a 13-inch display on the inside of your PC? Just make sure your case has that trendy glass on the side. For more info on the nerdiest motherboards and other PC hardware, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube.