How did MSI cram a 75Wh battery in a laptop under 1kg?

When you buy an ultraportable laptop, you sacrifice battery life. It’s just a matter of physics. With a smaller frame comes less space for parts, and that includes a battery. Unless you’re buying the MSI Prestige 13 Evo, just unveiled at CES 2023. As our Gordon Mah Ung demonstrates, MSI is casting some kind of voodoo to defy the laws of physics, and cram a 75 watt-hour battery into a laptop that weighs just 990 grams (2.2 pounds).

For the sake of comparison, the latest Dell XPS 13 weighs 2.6 pounds, and only manages a 51-Wh battery. And one of the smaller laptops that DOES pack a similar-sized battery, the Asus Zephyrus G14, is almost four pounds. In short, this is some impressive engineering on the part of MSI, thanks to shaving every possible gram off of the rest of the parts, as seen in the video.

The MSI Prestige 13 will go on sale in March starting at around $1300, with 13th-gen Intel processors and Xe graphics. For the latest and greatest in notebooks, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptops at CES 2023 and subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!