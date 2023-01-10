This swanky Asus laptop is just $449 after a huge discount

If you like sitting on the lap of luxury, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got a swanky laptop on tap for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the Asus Vivobook 16X for $449.99, which is a savings of $100. Not only does it have a taller display than most laptops, which is ideal for productivity tasks, but the dark blue color scheme is also really sophisticated looking. It definitely looks like a premium laptop (sans the premium laptop price).

The hardware is great for everyday tasks too. The Asus Vivobook 16X is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for day-to-day and productivity tasks like answering e-mail’s, browsing the web, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 16-inch 1080p display has an aspect ratio of 16:10, which is the perfect size for scrolling through work documents and the like. There’s even a fingerprint sensor for additional security.

You better act now, as we don’t expect this deal to last much longer.

Get the Asus Vivobook 16X for $449.99 at Newegg