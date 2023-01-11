Save $30 on Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed, our favorite wireless gaming mouse

When it comes to fast-paced gaming where every second matters, a good mouse can make a world of difference. If you’re on the hunt for a blisteringly fast one, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $119.99, which is a savings of $30. From the high DPI to the RGB lightning, this mouse has a lot to offer gamers.

The Logitech G502 has a maximum sensitivity of 25,600 DPI and 11 programmable buttons. You may want to work up to that maximum DPI over a period of time, though. If you’re not used to that kind of speed, you’re going to be flying all over the screen. That said, this is an awesome mouse for FPS games. Here at PCWorld, we really like it. In our review, we gave it five out of five stars and an Editor’s Choice Award. We adored the comfortable design and long battery life.

This is a solid deal. We’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later, though—it might not last long.

Get the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $119.99 at Best Buy