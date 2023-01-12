Save $320 on this crazy fast 240Hz curved Acer gaming monitor

If you’re after the ultimate PC gaming experience, listen up. We’ve got a crazy good monitor deal on tap for you today. Newegg’s selling the Acer Nitro XZ3 XZ273U curved gaming monitor for $279.99, which is a savings of $320. That’s more than 50 percent off of the original price. Not only is this monitor curved, but it also has built-in speakers and a nice selection of ports. Let’s dive into the details then.

The Acer Nitro XZ3 has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a response time of 1ms, and a curvature of 1000R. You can expect smooth visuals as well as a luscious picture. It’s a phenomenal monitor for FPS gaming where every second matters. It has AMD FreeSync, which reduces the likelihood of screen tearing. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0. You can also tilt, swivel, or vertically adjust the position of the monitor.

This is a killer deal. Act now before it’s gone forever.

Get the Acer Nitro XZ3 XZ273U gaming monitor for $279.99 at Newegg