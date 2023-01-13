Home / Accessories
This tiny mechanical gaming keyboard is only $30

You can't beat the price on this tiny peripheral.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jan 13, 2023 7:01 am PST
MageGee keyboard
From the click-clack sound of the keys to the customizable lighting, mechanical keyboards are a lot of fun to use. If you’re looking to pick one up for a great price, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a delicious deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the MageGee mechanical gaming wired keyboard for just $29.99, which is 19 percent off of the original price. All you have to do is plug in and play. You don’t have to deal with any drivers or additional software.

The MageGee keyboard features red switches, a portable 60 percent compact layout, and customizable blue LED backlighting. Red switches are linear switches, which means they’re generally quieter than blue ones and they don’t offer any tactile feedback. They don’t require much force to press, either. That means they respond super fast, which is ideal for gamers. The keyboard is also quite small and lightweight, which is perfect for traveling.

This is a killer deal. Don’t miss out.

