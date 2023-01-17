This ultra-powerful RTX 3080 Ti MSI gaming laptop is $600 off, today only

If you refuse to settle for anything less than the ultimate gaming experience, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer laptop deal for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the MSI Vector GP66 for $1,999, which saves you a whopping $600. Not only is this laptop packing some serious heat, but it also has a nice display. You’ll have to act fast though, as the deal is only available until midnight tonight.

The MSI Vector GP66 comes equipped with an Intel Core i9 12900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. That’s a ridiculous amount of power. You should be able to run most games on Ultra graphics without breaking a sweat. The 15.6-inch display has a refresh rate of 165Hz and a resolution of 2560×1440. Given those specs, you should expect beautiful, lag-free visuals. This laptop also has a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

You better act soon, though. As of this writing, this sale ends in 16 hours.

Get the MSI Vector GP66 for $1,999 at Newegg