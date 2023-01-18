Home / Software
Get a year of Microsoft 365 and AVG Ultimate antivirus for $40

Jan 18, 2023
Microsoft 365 and 1TB of storage
If you’re looking to load up your PC with antivirus software and Microsoft’s must-have Office apps—and who isn’t?—then you’re in luck today. Newegg’s currently selling a year of Microsoft 365 Personal plus AVG Ultimate antivirus for $39.99. That’s a savings of $34.75, and buying these two subscriptions together normally costs $170 per year at full cost. This is a smoking hot deal. Let’s dive right into the details.

Microsoft 365 Personal includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You know what they are. This subscription also features a terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage and Microsoft Teams all-day video calling. As for AVG Ultimate, this premium antivirus suite comes equipped with real-time threat detection, a secure VPN, and a tune up tool that improves battery life and clears out the unnecessary junk taking up precious space on your PC.

Again: This is a killer deal. Act now before it disappears.

Get Microsoft 365 Personal and AVG Ultimate antivirus for $39.99 at Newegg

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

