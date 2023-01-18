Get a year of Microsoft 365 and AVG Ultimate antivirus for $40

If you’re looking to load up your PC with antivirus software and Microsoft’s must-have Office apps—and who isn’t?—then you’re in luck today. Newegg’s currently selling a year of Microsoft 365 Personal plus AVG Ultimate antivirus for $39.99. That’s a savings of $34.75, and buying these two subscriptions together normally costs $170 per year at full cost. This is a smoking hot deal. Let’s dive right into the details.

Microsoft 365 Personal includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You know what they are. This subscription also features a terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage and Microsoft Teams all-day video calling. As for AVG Ultimate, this premium antivirus suite comes equipped with real-time threat detection, a secure VPN, and a tune up tool that improves battery life and clears out the unnecessary junk taking up precious space on your PC.

Again: This is a killer deal. Act now before it disappears.

Get Microsoft 365 Personal and AVG Ultimate antivirus for $39.99 at Newegg