How to clean a mechanical keyboard

If you’re a full-time goblin like me and do almost everything at your computer, chances are your peripherals could use a good cleaning. Not only do I regularly eat lunch at my desk (a bad habit, I know), but I’ve also got longer hair and many of those loose strands end up in the crevices of my mechanical keyboard.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to clean a mechanical keyboard, as you can pop off the keycaps and remove those hard-to-reach particles. Since my personal keyboard was long overdue for a deep cleaning, I went ahead and broke down the process with step-by-step instructions. Read on to learn more.

