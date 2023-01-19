Rock out with two pairs of Lenovo true wireless earbuds for $30

Looking to replace your old earbuds? If so, listen up. Lenovo’s currently selling a two pack of their True wireless earbuds for $29.98. That’s 70% off of the original $99.98 price, and works out to just $15 per set. That’s a phenomenal deal. Let’s get into the details.

Lenovo’s wireless earbuds feature touch control, USB Type-C quick charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. They’re a great fit for fitness fanatics always on-the-go. Speaking of exercise, they’re IP5 waterproof resistant, which means they should handle rain and sweat just fine. In terms of ergonomics, the buds have three different size tips, which is perfect for those with smaller or bigger ears. Lenovo also claims the buds can last up to ten hours on a single charge with the charging case.

This is a killer deal. Nab them now before they’re gone.

Get the Lenovo True wireless earbuds (two pack) for $29.98 at Lenovo