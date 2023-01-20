Home / Laptops
Save $500 on this ridiculously lightweight LG laptop

This is a killer deal.
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jan 20, 2023 8:40 am PST
LG Gram (2022)
If you’re always on-the-go, chances are you could benefit from an ultra lightweight laptop. Luckily for you, the LG Gram (2022) is ridiculously thin and portable, weighing just 2.5 pounds. Amazon’s currently selling it for $999.99, which is a whopping $500 off. That’s a massive savings right there. Don’t be fooled by its thin form factor, though. It’s rocking some decent internal components.

The Gram features an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It should be more than capable of whizzing through most tasks like checking e-mail, streaming video, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 15-inch display has super narrow bezels and a resolution of 1920×1080. It also has a backlit keyboard, which is pretty darn nifty. Overall, this laptop is an absolute steal, especially at $500 off. Get it now.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

