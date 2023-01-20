Save $500 on this ridiculously lightweight LG laptop

If you’re always on-the-go, chances are you could benefit from an ultra lightweight laptop. Luckily for you, the LG Gram (2022) is ridiculously thin and portable, weighing just 2.5 pounds. Amazon’s currently selling it for $999.99, which is a whopping $500 off. That’s a massive savings right there. Don’t be fooled by its thin form factor, though. It’s rocking some decent internal components.

The Gram features an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It should be more than capable of whizzing through most tasks like checking e-mail, streaming video, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 15-inch display has super narrow bezels and a resolution of 1920×1080. It also has a backlit keyboard, which is pretty darn nifty. Overall, this laptop is an absolute steal, especially at $500 off. Get it now.

