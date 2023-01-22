Prepare for winter’s worst with this portable power station

Winter is coming and every year seems to bring more extreme weather events than the previous. Between increased pressure and prices of the National Power Grid, you can’t be too safe when it comes to preparing for winter.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station is an elegant solution for backup power this winter. The EcoFlow packs an outstanding power range unrivaled by other battery-powered generators. With patented X-Stream Technology, it can charge at ten times the speed of competitors utilizing both solar and car recharge options.

The power station has six 1,800 AC outlets that you can use to power most home appliances and heavy-duty DIY tools, so if the power goes out this winter, you can still run your fridge, get heat, and more. You can power up to 13 devices simultaneously. It can also recharge from 0-80% in just one hour.

Gear up for absolutely anything this winter. For a limited time, you can get the EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station for a specially reduced price of $999. That’s 28% off the $1,399 list price.

EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station – $999

See Deal

Prices subject to change.