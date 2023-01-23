Download files directly to the cloud with TransferCloud

Cloud storage is practically essential for most internet users these days, but what happens when your local drive doesn’t have enough space for a file you want to put into the cloud? Don’t worry about moving a bunch of files over before you start your download — just download it directly to the cloud with TransferCloud.

TransferCloud is a file transfer service that lets you download torrents and URL files directly to your personal cloud. Whether you use Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, or pretty much any other cloud service, all you have to do is paste a web link, torrent, or magnet, wait for the secure download, and upload it straight to your cloud. You can download two files at once, perform individual file transfers up to 10GB, and get your files faster thanks to unlimited bandwidth.

Take the hassle out of downloading files to the cloud. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime Premium Lite subscription to TransferCloud for just $79 — best pricing on the web!

