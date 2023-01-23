Calling all gamers! The Xbox Elite 2 controller is just $100, today only

We’re in a strange age of super-premium, hyper-customizable controllers right now. If you’re so inclined, you can spend a ridiculous amount of money on a controller with more bells and whistles than a music shop. But for PC gamers, the Xbox Elite Wireless controller is probably still the best choice. And you’re in luck because it’s currently on sale at Woot.com for $30 off.

This is the newest iteration of the Elite Wireless Series 2, the “Core” version. It doesn’t have many bells and/or whistles: the package doesn’t include the interchangeable thumbsticks, D-Pad, rear paddles, carrying case, and charger base. But it’s still a damn good controller with super-premium materials like a rubberized grip and it can be custom-programmed via the Xbox Accessories app for Windows. Unlike some other premium controllers, it works with the official Xbox wireless dongle to give you lightning-fast wireless without resorting to Bluetooth.

As a long-time user of this design, it’s well worth the $30 premium over the standard Xbox Series X/S controller. And if you want to add in all the extra hardware, you can do so with the Component Pack (for a hefty $60 or so — still a considerable saving off the retail price). Alternately, if price is no object and you’re not in love with the black-on-white coloration of this discount, the Xbox Design Lab now lets you order the Elite 2 controller with all kinds of crazy color combinations.

Note that if you do want the Woot deal, it’s only available today, January 23rd, or until supplies run out. At midnight Central US time the deal disappears.

Get $30 off the Xbox Elite Wireless 2 Controller at Woot