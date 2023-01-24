Snag this pixel-packed 4K LG monitor for just $200

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate viewing experience, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the LG 27UP600 4K monitor for $199.99, which is a savings of $200 off the usual price. This is a fantastic monitor for movie watching, office work, or streaming video. It’s also a good choice for photo or video editors because of the 4K resolution. Speaking of the resolution, let’s get right into the specs.

This 27-inch LG IPS monitor has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a viewing angle of 170 degrees, and a response time of 5ms. You should expect a gorgeous picture and luscious visuals, though the 60Hz refresh rate may be a little low for people who play competitive esports games rather than single-player experiences. It supports AMD’s stutter-killing FreeSync technology for when you do play on it however. This monitor is also wall mountable and tiltable. It’s a good size for a home office as well.

This is a killer deal. You better hop on it now before it disappears.

