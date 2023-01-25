Home / Laptops
Save $400 on this gorgeous RTX-powered Asus OLED laptop

This laptop is truly stunning.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jan 25, 2023 7:54 am PST
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop
Image: Asus

You’ve got to check out this Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop deal because it’s sleek, zippy, and $400 off. Newegg’s currently selling this machine for just $999.99, which is 27 percent off of the original price. It’s a great laptop for productivity tasks, everyday use, and even some light gaming (I know!). Let’s jump right into it then.

The ZenBook Pro 15 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. This laptop is designed for creative folks, so it’s not that unusual to see one with a discrete graphics card to go along with the other potent internals. Still, it’s a welcome boost of power. The 15.6-inch OLED display is rather roomy with a resolution of 1920×1080. According to Asus, the display has a maximum brightness of 400 nits. OLED displays look absolutely gorgeous, with delicious contrast ratios, so a bright one like this should look even better.

This is a killer deal. You better act now before it’s gone forever.

