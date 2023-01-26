Samsung’s first flat screen mini-LED monitor looks absolutely stunning

Samsung recently announced the launch of the Odyssey Neo G7, which is a flat mini-LED gaming monitor. If you’re wondering what all the hullaballoo is about, listen up. Mini-LED monitors are a fantastic choice for gaming because there’s hardly any burn-in issues, the image quality is simply superb, and their eye-searing brightness can’t be matched. However, they tend to be very expensive and hard to find.

That might be changing soon, though. Not only does the Odyssey Neo G7 tout a crystal clear 4K resolution, but there’s also a plethora of cool smart features that really personalize the whole experience. Let’s dive in.

The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 has a resolution of 3840×2160, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, which helps reduce stuttering and input latency. Although we haven’t gotten our hands on this model yet, given the specs, we suspect this monitor will deliver nothing but a lovely picture and buttery smooth visuals. This could be a fantastic monitor for competitive gamers in which every second matters.

The smart features are cool, too. According to manufacturer, the Samsung Gaming Hub2 is an “all-in-one game streaming discovery platform that allows instant access to games from partners such as Xbox and Nvidia GeForce Now, with no downloads or storage space requirements.” That sounds pretty rad. You can also gain access to smart TV apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

The Odyssey Neo G7 will become available to purchase in the first quarter of 2023 and seems like it has a pretty good shot on cracking our roundup of the best monitors available. No word on pricing yet, though.