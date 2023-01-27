Get one of our favorite SSDs for ludicrously cheap: 2TB for $120

Anytime you can get a mammoth 2TB SSD for $120, it’s a deal. But when you can get PCWorld’s favorite PCIe 3.0 SSD at that price, it’s an absolute steal—and right now, Amazon is selling the 2TB Crucial P3 for that ludicrously low price.

That capacity normally costs $175. That’s darn affordable already, and sterling value is part of the reason the Crucial P3 earned a spot on our roundup of the best SSDs. But it’s just part of the reason.

“Sure, more advanced PCIe 4.0 SSDs scream during big file transfers, but if you’re still using an older system with PCIe 3.0 (or don’t want to splurge for PCIe 4.0), upgrading to an NVMe SSD still provides substantial benefits to your PC’s speed and overall responsiveness,” we said. “…The Crucial P3 has excellent real-world write times and unless you really stress the drive you shouldn’t notice much of a difference anyhow.”

Top-notch speed, a colossal 2TB capacity, and an insanely low discounted sticker price? Don’t miss out on this killer deal.

2TB Crucial P3 for $120 at Amazon