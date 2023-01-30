Save $500 on this pixel-packed 4K Acer gaming monitor

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming monitor, you best listen up, as we’ve struck gold today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $599.99, which saves you a whopping $500. This peripheral has a lot to offer, so let’s not waste anymore time and get right into it.

The 31.5-inch Acer Nitro has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Those are some delectable gaming specs right there. The picture should be sharp and clear, and visuals should be smooth and stutter free. It’s also packing AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which helps reduce any screen tearing issues by synchronizing the refresh rates of your display and graphics card. You’ll find two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.4, and four USB 3.0 Type-C ports included. For connectivity options, that’s a pretty solid selection.

This is a killer deal on a great-looking gaming monitor. Don’t miss out.

Get the Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $599.99 at Best Buy